Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 1,480 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $140.28 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $247.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.