Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 889 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

