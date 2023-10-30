Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 9,100 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

