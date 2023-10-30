Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

