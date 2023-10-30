Iowa State Bank Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Iowa State Bank lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $7.25 on Monday, hitting $303.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,574,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,776,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

