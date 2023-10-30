Iowa State Bank Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.21. 526,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,751. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

