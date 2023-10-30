Iowa State Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TGT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,552. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average is $131.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.