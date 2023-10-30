Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.37. The stock had a trading volume of 930,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,113. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

