Iowa State Bank Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827,623. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

