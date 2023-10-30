Iowa State Bank Has $1.87 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.94. 1,818,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,557. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

