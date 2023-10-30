Iowa State Bank Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.6% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

UPS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.09. 1,794,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.