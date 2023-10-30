Iowa State Bank Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.84. 799,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,751. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.30 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.42. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

