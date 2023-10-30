Iowa State Bank Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.22. 9,998,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,036,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

