Iowa State Bank Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

