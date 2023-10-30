Iowa State Bank Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,538,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.