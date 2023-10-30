Iowa State Bank Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,936 shares of company stock worth $135,664,799. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,303. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

