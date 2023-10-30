Iowa State Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 549.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 852,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,159,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

EL stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.36. 1,523,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.53.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.67.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

