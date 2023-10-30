Iowa State Bank Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $8.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.98. The stock had a trading volume of 465,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,575. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.76. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $289.94 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.