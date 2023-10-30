Iowa State Bank Sells 14,375 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.82. 1,519,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

