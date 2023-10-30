Iowa State Bank Sells 1,791 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.1% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 66.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 287,299 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,691 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.20. 4,162,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,789,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

