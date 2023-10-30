Iowa State Bank Sells 1,860 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

