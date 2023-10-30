Iowa State Bank Sells 1,881 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 459,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.