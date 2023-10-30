Iowa State Bank Sells 3,354 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,062,637. The company has a market capitalization of $208.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

