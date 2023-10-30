Iowa State Bank Sells 356 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MCD traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,902. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.