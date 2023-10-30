Iowa State Bank Sells 397 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 853,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,497,000 after purchasing an additional 119,933 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.4% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.08. 2,144,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,258. The stock has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

