Iowa State Bank Sells 4,363 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.42. 395,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.