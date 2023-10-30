Iowa State Bank Sells 541 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.39. The company had a trading volume of 793,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,153. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $199.16. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.