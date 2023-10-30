Iowa State Bank Sells 571 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

