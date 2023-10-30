Iowa State Bank Sells 63 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKFree Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.73 on Monday, hitting $602.81. The stock had a trading volume of 169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $659.99 and a 200 day moving average of $677.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

