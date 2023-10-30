Iowa State Bank Sells 63 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.73 on Monday, hitting $602.81. The stock had a trading volume of 169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $659.99 and a 200 day moving average of $677.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

