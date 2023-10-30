Iowa State Bank Sells 832 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,442,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,732,922. The stock has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

