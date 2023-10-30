Iowa State Bank Sells 840 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.47. 2,743,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 69.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

