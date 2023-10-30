iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.68

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.68 and last traded at $100.68, with a volume of 25131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.66.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,363 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

