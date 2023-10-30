iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 19.2% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 204.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 270,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,357. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

