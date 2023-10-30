iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 11,475,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,377,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,958,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

