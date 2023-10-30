iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,647 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. 11,698,377 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

