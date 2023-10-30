iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,584 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. 11,698,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

