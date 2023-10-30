iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.30 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

