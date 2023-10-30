iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.04. 1,993,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.31 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $321.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

