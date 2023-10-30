iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.29. 2,146,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,254. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.31 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.97. The firm has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

