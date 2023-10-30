iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Iowa State Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.13. 532,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

