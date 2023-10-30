iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 10.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJH traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $232.68. 710,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,374. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.