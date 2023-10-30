iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.86. 609,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,753. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

