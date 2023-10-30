iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,521. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.