iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $89.99 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

