iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 99,458 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN remained flat at $24.34 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

