iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 59.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.