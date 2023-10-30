iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

