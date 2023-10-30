iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 47,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBDQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. 235,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,249. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.