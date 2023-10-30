iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.34. 1,113,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,546. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

