iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s Largest Position

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 51.0% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned 2.80% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $498,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $89.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

